Away from chaos, Sanjay goes horticultural way

Sanjay is hopeful that the country will be able to take this pandemic in its stride, and wants to get back to being a part of Tamil Nadu Premier League, the event that thrust him into the spotlight.

Published: 04th May 2020 07:25 AM

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Sanjay Yadav is a relieved man these days. The former Tamil Nadu player, who switched to Meghalaya last season and made waves with both bat and ball, is able to go out and practice, since the district he lives in is still not in the crutches of the pandemic. Despite a case being reported in Krishnagiri on Saturday, after 55 days, it continues to be a Green Zone (the positive patient is being considered as "imported" from Salem). The 24-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder says that he’s learnt the value of freedom during this lockdown. He and brother Sonu, who is also a cricketer, are using the sport to get through these times.

"We are very lucky that our district is a Green Zone (no case for 21 days). I hope the other districts also become Green Zones soon. We need to adhere to all safety measures before stepping out, and follow the government’s instructions." "I’m very happy that I work on my fitness and practice. I and my brother go to a ground that’s 6km away from my house. We were able to practice for the last week or so. Hopefully, we may be able to practice a lot more in the coming days." The southpaw, who ended up with 603 runs (including a double ton) and 55 wickets (with a nine-for), is making the most of the spare time he has.

"I do not feel frustrated. I am spending good time with my family, helping them with household work. I do my gym workouts, play badminton with my family, and also do cricket drills on the roof of our house. I also grow vegetables in our garden." Sanjay, who represents Alwarpet CC in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association League, felt that shifting to Meghalaya helped him evolve as a player.

"This is my first year as an outstation player. It was a great experience. I got many ideas from the seniors and coach (Gautham Shome). It helped me improve my skills with both bat and ball." "I had to shoulder responsibility, perform well and win matches for us. I didn’t tax my mind too much while bowling. I just played freely and expressed myself. I just stuck to my basics and went with the flow. I started well and carried the momentum. I admire Rangana Herath, and try to imbibe his qualities. That helped with my accuracy."

Sanjay is hopeful that the country will be able to take this pandemic in its stride, and wants to get back to being a part of Tamil Nadu Premier League, the event that thrust him into the spotlight. "I am eagerly waiting for it. I love my team (VB Kanchi Veerans). They helped me evolve as a player. I’ve spent five years with them. They’re like family."

