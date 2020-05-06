BCCI umpires sans pay since January

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to pay most of the umpires and match officials who officiated in domestic matches in the months of January, February and March.

Only a handful received payments for January. The BCCI blames it on the COVID-19 crisis, which has resulted in the shutdown of its headquarters at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As per norms, umpires and match officials are supposed to submit claims within a month of officiating in a match. After receiving and approving the claims, the BCCI transfers the amount online in two weeks. While umpires and match officials saw a delay in payments at the start of the season following the change of guard at the BCCI — Committee of Administrators to elected office-bearers — normalcy had returned soon.

However, there has been no pay for matches held towards the end of the season. There are 20 umpires in Group A, which includes four ICC umpires and four ex-ICC umpires. They get Rs 40,000 per day. The remaining 120 umpires and 70 match officials including match referees get Rs 30,000 per day. The rates are the same irrespective of the level of matches.

While many umpires and officials submitted claims for matches they officiated in December and got the payments in January, they have not received anything for matches in January, February, March which included the knockout stages of senior and junior men’s as well as women’s tournaments.

The BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal couldn’t be reached despite repeated attempts. Officials said that since their offices are closed, they have been unable to clear the claims submitted by the umpires.

While it is true the BCCI office has remained shut since the last week of March, it isn’t clear why money for January and February was unpaid. The office-bearers met at the BCCI headquarters twice in March to decide on the IPL, but the matter of paying umpires seems to have gone overlooked.

The BCCI, which gave pay hikes to the umpires under the CoA’s rule two seasons back, has cleared the dues of all domestic players. While the umpires are yet to hear from the BCCI, some of them feel delayed payments are inevitable under the circumstances. But most others, who depend on payment from the BCCI to run families, are surprised over the delay as they have to take care of various household requirements.