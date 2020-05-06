STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kumar Sangakkara set to serve second term as MCC president

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara is set to serve his second term as the president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) as the current activities have been postponed at the club.

Published: 06th May 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara (File|AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will be invited to serve as the President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) as the activities at the club currently stand postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the proposal will be voted on at the club's AGM on June 24.

Sangakkara became the first non-British President of MCC when he took the office on October 1 last year. Traditionally, MCC Presidents have a tenure of 12 months. However, during the first and second World Wars, Lord Hawke (1914-18) and Stanley Christopherson (1939-45) both served for longer periods.

Sangakkara was part of the MCC XI that toured Pakistan in February this year.

Even before his appointment as MCC President, Sangakkara had a long association with the club. He played against the club in 2002, opening the batting for the touring Sri Lankans in a first-class match at Queen's Park, Chesterfield. He also played for MCC against an International XI at Lord's in the 2005 Tsunami Relief Match.

At the June 24 AGM, the club will also consider raising funds through a new life membership scheme, in order to keep the redevelopment of the Compton and Edrich Stands on course during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All cricketing activities remain suspended in England and Wales until July 1 because of the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kumar Sangakkara MCC president COVID-19
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp