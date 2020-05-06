STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gone to a better place: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma mourn loss of their pet dog Bruno

The dog died after gracing Kohli's life for 11 years. The Indian skipper shared a picture of the canine and penned an emotional goodbye.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Wednesday paid tributes to their pet dog Bruno, who died after gracing their lives for 11 years.

Kohli penned down on emotional note on social media to express grief at the demise of Bruno. "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace."

Meanwhile, Anushka shared an image of the trio, remembering their furry friend. "Bruno RIP", she captioned the photo.

Bruno RIP

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The celebrated couple are currently spending time at their home amid the nationwide lockdown in place in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

They have been urging people to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the government in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus which has infected close to 50,000 people and claimed over 1600 lives in India thus far. They had earlier donated Rs 3 crore to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

In normal circumstances, Kohli would have been leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which currently stands indefinitely suspended.

