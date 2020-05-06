STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Training at Lord's Cricket Ground': Sourav Ganguly shares 96' Test debut photo on social media

Ganguly shared the picture on his Instagram account and captioned the post as: Memories .. training at Lords day before my test debut in 1996".

Published: 06th May 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly shared a throwback picture of him training at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Sourav Ganguly shared a throwback picture of him training at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

By IANS

KOLKATA: It is the day Sourav Ganguly can never forget. The decorated former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President made his debut at Lord's in London in a Test match against England on a fateful June 20 morning in 1996.

Ganguly had made the most of his first shot at international cricket with a fluent 131 from 301 balls, batting at No.3 and after that knock, he never looked back.

On Wednesday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 47-year old who went on to lead India successfully for many years, shared a photo on his Instagram handle where he is seen training on the eve of his debut Test at Lord's.

"Memories .. training at Lords day before my Test debut in 1996," Ganguly captioned the photo. Having played for India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, Ganguly is regarded as one of the finest left-handers the game has ever seen, besides being rated highly as a captain.

After calling curtains on his cricket career, Ganguly has donned many hats that has seen him not only do commentary, but also take over administration at the Cricket Association of Bengal and the latest being in the hot seat of the BCCI.

Ganguly recently admitted that while he is enjoying the time he is getting to spend at home during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, he feels sad about the number of lives that are being destroyed in this period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Sourav Ganguly Test debut Lord's
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp