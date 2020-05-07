Umpires appeal to BCCI to  increase retirement age

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some of India’s domestic umpires are set to approach the BCCI with a demand to increase their retirement age from 55 to 60. With India facing a shortage of quality umpires — none from the country in the ICC’s Elite Panel — there are concerns that some of the best in the country are retiring early compared to those from other countries.

The BCCI, which has 140 umpires, in 2002 came up with a policy which set the retirement age at 55. However, those who have officiated in international fixtures can carry on up to 58. In the meantime, the boards of Australia and England have increased the retirement age to 65, which is 10 years more than what the BCCI allows. It is understood that one of India’s international umpires, who is set to retire next year, has already written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. There is unanimity among umpires that the retirement age should be 60.

“The fact that if you happen to be an international umpire you get three more years is unfair on the rest. According to the ICC, only four are allowed to be part of their panel (Elite and International) and unless someone retires or performs badly, others don’t get a chance. One can remain the top alternative for 10 years, but won’t get a chance to graduate. And since 45-58 are considered peak years, it is only apt that it is increased to 60 at least,” an umpire, who is in Group A category in BCCI contracts, told Express.

“Some of them are very experienced and quality ones. In 2002, when this policy came, T20s were not there. Now, an umpire gets a three-year extension even if he officiates in one T20 International. Others don’t. Fifty-five was set as a limit because it is the age when people experience hearing and seeing issues. Now that the BCCI does medical tests at the start of the season, increasing the retirement age should be given considerable thought,” said another umpire in the A category, who has officiated in over 100 first-class fixtures.

Homework for umpires

With the umpires short on action like players, the BCCI has come up with a way to keep them engaged. On May 1, the board sent out questions with different scenarios depending on the match situation. There were questions like “If a batsman takes a single off a no-ball and the non-striker comes to strike, the fielding captain is free to change the field. Now if he opts against it and the bowler delivers another no-ball, and now the captain wants to change the field, is it allowed?”