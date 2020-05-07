STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Umpires appeal to BCCI to  increase retirement age

Some of India’s domestic umpires are set to approach the BCCI with a demand to increase their retirement age from 55 to 60.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some of India’s domestic umpires are set to approach the BCCI with a demand to increase their retirement age from 55 to 60. With India facing a shortage of quality umpires — none from the country in the ICC’s Elite Panel — there are concerns that some of the best in the country are retiring early compared to those from other countries.

The BCCI, which has 140 umpires, in 2002 came up with a policy which set the retirement age at 55. However, those who have officiated in international fixtures can carry on up to 58. In the meantime, the boards of Australia and England have increased the retirement age to 65, which is 10 years more than what the BCCI allows. It is understood that one of India’s international umpires, who is set to retire next year, has already written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. There is unanimity among umpires that the retirement age should be 60.

“The fact that if you happen to be an international umpire you get three more years is unfair on the rest. According to the ICC, only four are allowed to be part of their panel (Elite and International) and unless someone retires or performs badly, others don’t get a chance. One can remain the top alternative for 10 years, but won’t get a chance to graduate. And since 45-58 are considered peak years, it is only apt that it is increased to 60 at least,” an umpire, who is in Group A category in BCCI contracts, told Express.

“Some of them are very experienced and quality ones. In 2002, when this policy came, T20s were not there. Now, an umpire gets a three-year extension even if he officiates in one T20 International. Others don’t. Fifty-five was set as a limit because it is the age when people experience hearing and seeing issues. Now that the BCCI does medical tests at the start of the season, increasing the retirement age should be given considerable thought,” said another umpire in the A category, who has officiated in over 100 first-class fixtures.

Homework for umpires

With the umpires short on action like players, the BCCI has come up with a way to keep them engaged. On May 1, the board sent out questions with different scenarios depending on the match situation. There were questions like “If a batsman takes a single off a no-ball and the non-striker comes to strike, the fielding captain is free to change the field. Now if he opts against it and the bowler delivers another no-ball, and now the captain wants to change the field, is it allowed?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Umpires retirement age
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp