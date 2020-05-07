STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag gas leak tragedy: Ajinkya Rahane urges all to pray for speedy recovery of those in hospitals

Taking to Twitter, Rahane wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear about the #VizagGasLeak. Let's pray for the speedy recovery of people in hospitals and the families who lost their loved ones."

Published: 07th May 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Ajinkya Rahane. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday expressed his sorrow over the tragic news of gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, requesting one and all to pray for the speedy recovery of those affected.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the well being of the affected people.

"Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for the well being of everyone affected," Laxman tweeted.

Styrene gas leakage occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam on early Thursday morning, according to Tirupathi Rao, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO).

The toll in the gas leak tragedy has risen to 11, said SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Pradhan said that over 1,000 people have been evacuated and many of them have been taken to the hospital.

