Top stars hail former CSK batsman Badrinath's initiative

MFORE has received support from the some of India’s biggest cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Published: 08th May 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 09:12 AM

Former CSK batsman S Badrinath

Former CSK batsman S Badrinath (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former batsman S Badrinath along with Saravana Kumar has launched a new initiative called MFORE, which is a non-profit platform offering mind conditioning programmes for sportspersons from different fields.

The former Tamil Nadu captain said the mental conditioning coaching that he underwent in his playing days will come in handy in this venture. MFORE will launch a series called Mind Masters on Star Sports 1 Tamil on May 10, where Badrinath will talk on mind training and mental toughness with various sports personalities.

The initiative has received support from the some of India’s biggest cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“In India, there is still a big issue of accepting that there is some weakness when it comes to the mental aspects. Nobody really says that when I go to bat, for the first five to 10 deliveries my heart rate is elevated. I feel the pressure, How to cope with that? A lot of times we hesitate to say it to a coach and that’s why the relationship between a player and coach is very important,” said Dhoni.

Kohli believes one should not neglect the mental aspect of the game. “Mental health and clarity is the most important factor in life, not just in sports. Badrinath and MFORE helping these cricketers will go a long way in them understanding themselves better and performing despite the conditions and situations being difficult,” said the India captain.

MFORE offers mental toughness and mind skill training for players, coaches, parents, referees and others who are part of the extended sporting ecosystem. “It’s an extraordinary initiative by Badri. A lot of people address skills, speak about the mental aspect. But no one can really put a roadmap and say what really a cricketer needs mentally,” said Ashwin.

