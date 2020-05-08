STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We make Steve Smith and Virat Kohli because we take shine off ball: David Warner to Rohit Sharma

The pair said that both Finch and Dhawan are similar in the way that they prefer not facing the first ball.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith and David Warner

Steve Smith and David Warner (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma and David Warner are among two of the top opening batsmen in the world in contemporary cricket. However, both players did not set out as opening batsmen early in their careers. While Rohit batted in the middle-order before the 2013 Champions Trophy, Warner was a lower-order batsman who also bowled as a leg-spinner before he set out on his international career.

Warner on Friday spoke about the first time he opened an innings for his domestic side in an Instagram live video chat with Rohit. "It was bizarre, I was in the middle-order, sort of coming in at the back end of the innings. In 2009, Dominic Thornely was captain of New South Wales and Philip Hughes was opening when I was suddenly told that I am opening," he said.

"After that I just let my bowling go, and before I knew it I was walking out at the MCG in front of 80,000 people against South Africa."

While Warner has rarely ever bowled in his professional career, Rohit said that he used to bowl a lot early, even getting a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before he sustained a finger injury.

"I remember they were all good batsmen," said Rohit talking about the hat-trick. He was playing for Deccan Chargers against his current side Mumbai Indians in the 2009 season of the IPL and dismissed Abhishek Nayyar, Harbhajan Singh and a well-set JP Duminy.

Both play for sides that have players considered the best in the world in Test cricket in Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. "People say Kohli and Smith are the best in the world," said Warner. "But we make Smith and Kohli because we take the shine off the ball. We have got an important job as openers."

The pair also spoke about what it's like opening the batting with Shikhar Dhawan and Aaron Finch. Warner plays with Dhawan at Sunrisers Hyderabad and opens battng with Finch in limited-overs cricket for Australia while Rohit and Dhawan have formed one of the most destructive opening pairs in limited-overs cricket over the years.

The pair said that both Finch and Dhawan are similar in the way that they prefer not facing the first ball.

"In 2013, my second game as an opener in the Champions Trophy. I told Shikhar we are playing against South Africa, I've never faced Morne Morkel or Dale Steyn with the new ball so you have to take strike.

"He says no, you are more experienced, this is my first tour here and you should take strike. Here is an opener who did not want to take strike. And I could not even see the first three balls from Morkel. I did not expect that much pace or bounce," said Rohit.

Warner said: "Finchy tells me that against left handers I have to open because he doesn't want the ball coming into him. But I also don't want the ball going away from me!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rohit Sharma David Warner Steve Smith
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp