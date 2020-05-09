STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Was just watching him speak: Ishan Kishan on 1st meeting with Sachin Tendulkar

Kishan's exploits in the domestic circuit has led to a lot of calls for him to be given a shot at the wicketkeeper's position in India's limited-overs squads.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan spoke about the first time he interacted with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Kishan had joined Mumbai Indians in 2018 from Gujarat Lions. He said that he met Tendulkar -- who captained the side in its early years in the Indian Premier League and has since stayed a part of the set-up after his retirement in 2013 -- during a practice session.

"I still remember the time when I first met Sachin paaji (Tendulkar)," Kishan told Cricbuzz. "He had come to see our practise session at Mumbai Indians. It was just after I got signed. I had been chatting with Rohit bhai (Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma) and told him about how I worshipped Sachin paaji all these years and now, suddenly he is in front of me."

Kishan said Rohit told him to go have a chat. "Rohit bhai told me to go and have a chat. Fortunately, Sachin paaji himself came towards me to have a talk. I don't think I heard anything that he spoke, I was just watching him speak," he said.

Kishan's exploits in the domestic circuit has led to a lot of calls for him to be given a shot at the wicketkeeper's position in India's limited-overs squads. "From my childhood, I just loved to play shots. Never really liked to leave the ball or defend it. Always loved to attack and liked the sound the ball made off the bat. I never got ruffled by the bowler's height or pace. For me, it was always about where the bowler was going to land it, and how I would tackle that," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ishan Kishan Sachin Tendulkar
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp