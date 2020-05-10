I just want the IPL to get started: Delhi Capitals's Alex Carey

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Australia wicket-keeper-batsman Alex Carey said that he can't wait to join Delhi Capitals for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Carey was bought by DC for Rs 2.4 crore at the auction prior to the 13th edition of the glitzy T20 league.

"I was really delighted to have been picked up by the Delhi Capitals during the IPL Auction. I was over the moon, and I couldn't stop smiling for 24 hours when I heard the news", said Carey in an Instagram Live video chat on the franchise's official handle.

Carey revealed he had met the DC hierarchy earlier and he also expressed his excitement over the prospect of playing in Delhi.

"I was fortunate enough to have met some of the staff from the team including our owner Parth Jindal. All the people I've met are amazing, and it made me really excited coming over to Delhi, and playing some cricket," said the 28-year-old.

"At this moment, I just want the IPL to get started, and I can't wait for our team to build on last season's result. I believe we have an amazing group of players in all departments and we will play some brilliant cricket when we get the chance," Carey said.

IPL 2020 was originally slated to begin from March 29 but due to coronavirus pandemic, the start date was shifted to April 15. The tournament was subsequently postponed indefinitely by the BCCI as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.