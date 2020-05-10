STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ravichandran Ashwin offers financial help to drivers in Tirupur

R Ashwin offered Rs 1,000 as financial help to around 50 acting drivers in Tirupur district on Saturday evening.

Published: 10th May 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

R Ashwin

R Ashwin. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: In a surprising stroke, Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin offered Rs 1,000 as financial help to around 50 acting drivers in Tirupur district on Saturday evening.

Confirming the development, Navin Kumar (24) a beneficiary said, 'I am working as acting driver for the past 6 years in Vellakoil. As an acting driver, I possess all licenses to drive all kinds of vehicles. But the COVID-19 issue crippled my life. Since all transportation vehicles are barred. I was left with little help.

"As all the provisions were dried, I was managing my life along with my family with savings. At the moment, I received a telephonic call from an official from Tirupur Collectorate that cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had credited Rs 1000 as a small token of financial help on Saturday,’’ he added. 

'I couldn't imagine, in the wildest dream, the cricket star who had played in the Indian cricket team and IPL on behalf of Chennai Super Kings deposited the money. Besides, many of my friends in drivers association also received the money from the cricket star. I believe he might have received the bank account and other details from the Tirupur district drivers Association. I thank Ravichandran Ashwin for the financial help'.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tirupur District Collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan said, 'I was having a small chat with Ravichandran Ashwin in a social media (Instagram Live), during the chat, we were discussing various topics including Covid-19. When I mentioned about the plight of drivers in Tirupur, he assured financial help for them. Within a few hours, he received the details of the acting drivers in Tirupur and I am thankful to the Ashwin for the surprise help'.

