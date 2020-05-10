STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul and other wish their moms a 'Happy Mother's Day'

With no cricket going on currently due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current players are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.
 

Kohli posted images of himself and his mother.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli were among India's cricket stars who took to social media to celebrate Mother's Day. With no cricket going on currently due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current players are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

"You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me," Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter handle and also shared a picture of himself as a baby, held by his mother.

Kohli also posted images of himself and his mother and wrote: "Happy mother's day".

India's Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane posted an old picture of himself with his mother. He also shared a photo of his wife and daughter. "Two of the most special women in my life, wish you a very Happy Mother's Day! #MothersDay"

"No love in the world is greater than the Mother's love..!! ?? #HappyMothersDay," wrote spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with a picture with his mother.

"Thank you for laughing with us at the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times. What would we do without you? All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe it to my mother. Happy mother's day," said Test opener Mayank Agarwal.

"Happy Mother's Day Ma, love you," said batsman KL Rahul.

"Maa | - The person who loves us tirelessly and unconditionally. Happy #MothersDay to all the women doing heroic work of inspiring through parenting and teaching. To her and to all mothers: thank you for your love & guidance," said head coach Ravi Shastri.

