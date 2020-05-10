STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli changes his Twitter DP to salute Maharashtra Police

On Saturday, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma donated Rs 5 lakh each for the Mumbai police welfare amid the coronavirus outbreak.

India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday changed his Twitter display picture with Maharashtra Police logo to pay his respect to the corona frontline workers.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: "Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour."

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan also joined Kohli in his move and changed his display picture with the Maharashtra Police logo.

"Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour," Khan tweeted.

786 personnel from the Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to the department on Sunday.

According to a release issued by the Maharashtra Police, the total COVID-19 cases include 88 officers and 698 other personnel. Out of these, 13 officers and 63 other ranks have recovered from the infection so far.

The active number of COVID-19 cases amongst Maharashtra Police stood at 703, with seven deaths due to the infection so far.

