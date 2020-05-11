STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI the richest board, have to be statesman as well: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir expressed his displeasure at Australia dethroning India from the number one spot in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir believes the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which is the richest cricket body in the world, needs to play role of a statesman as well amid the crisis which the cricketing world is facing presently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show, Gambhir expressed his opinion on BCCI's willingness of having Team India go into quarantine upon reaching Australia to ensure the much-anticipated Test series goes ahead towards the end of the year.

"Good on the BCCI. Fabulous. This is a very, very positive sign. They are probably looking at the bigger picture, it will change the mood of the country. Winning the series is a different thing, it's very important but it will probably change the mood of both the countries as well. Not only India but probably for Australia," said Gambhir.

"When BCCI is there... they are probably the richest board they have got to be statesman as well. If India go to Australia, then I have a lot of respect for the BCCI," he added.

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal while speaking to Sydney Morning Herald and The Age had said that a two-week quarantine after landing in Australia shouldn't be a big deal once normalcy returns.

"There is no choice -- everyone will have to do that. You would want to resume the cricket. Two weeks is not that long a lockdown. That would be ideal for any sportsman because when you are in quarantine for such a long period, then going to another country and having a two-week lockdown it would be a good thing to do. We'll have to see what the norms are post this lockdown," he said.

Gambhir also expressed his displeasure at Australia dethroning India from the number one spot in the latest ICC Test rankings.

"For me, India should be there (No. 1) because Australia... I have serious doubts On what front have you given Australia the No. 1 Test ranking?

"They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent," he said.

According to him, India have been the most competitive side in Test cricket over the past few years.

"Yes, absolutely, 100 per cent (India had been the most competitive side). If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, India have lost series away from home but won against Australia. Hands down, they have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, won a Test match in England... not many countries have done that," he said.

The former left-handed batsman also took a dig at the World Test Championships points system and said: "No, I am not surprised (India slipping to No. 3). I don't believe in points and ranking system. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship... that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That's ridiculous."

