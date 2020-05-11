STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It causes verbal diarrhoea: Shane Warne slams Australian reverence for 'Baggy Green'

Warne said he loved playing for his country and it didn't matter whether he did that wearing the Baggy Green or a floppy hat.

Published: 11th May 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Australia spin legend Shane Warne

Australia spin legend Shane Warne (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: He has parted with it to raise money for bushfire relief but the legendary Shane Warne doesn't miss his 'Baggy Green' one bit, reiterating that the prized Australian Test cap evokes "verbal diarrhoea" among its admirers and he can never be one of them.

Warne said he loved playing for his country and it didn't matter whether he did that wearing the Baggy Green or a floppy hat.

"I always believed that you didn't have to wear the Baggy Green cap to say how much you loved playing cricket for Australia," the iconic spinner said on 'Triple M', a Melbourne-based radio station.

"I loved playing cricket for Australia, and I didn't need to wear that cap or have that verbal diarrhoea about it, I just enjoyed playing cricket for Australia," he said.

Warne recently auctioned his Baggy Green for bushfire relief efforts.

"I always felt that if I wore a white floppy hat or wore my Baggy Green cap it meant exactly the same, I was playing for Australia," the 50-year-old said.

Australian cricket greats have spoken about the importance of the Baggy Green in Amazon Prime's documentary 'The Test'.

However, Warne slammed the reverence, which has been common to generations of Australian cricketers.

"There was too much verbal diarrhoea about the baggy cap  it was a bit too over the top for me," Warne said.

"The stuff that they go on about, the fabric of the Baggy Green and all this stuff that they go on about, I don't sign in and buy into that."

Warne had earlier criticised former Australia skipper Steve Waugh after he asked the players to wear the Baggy Green for the first hour of a Test match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Baggy Green Shane Warne
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp