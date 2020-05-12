STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Definitely exhibition game: Virat Kohli on Yuzvendra Chahal batting up the order

Chahal has gained particular prominence in social media during the lockdown due to his funny videos on TikTok and him gatecrashing almost every live session of other cricketers with comments.

Published: 12th May 2020 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohli high fives Yuzvendra Chahal after he caught New Zealand's Kane Williamson out. (Photo | AP)

Indian captain Virat Kohli high fives Yuzvendra Chahal after he caught New Zealand's Kane Williamson out. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the foremost spinners in the world and a lethal weapon in the Indian bowling arsenal. However, his teammates, and the 29-year-old himself, rarely miss an opportunity to make fun of his abilities, or lack thereof, with the bat.

Hence when his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shared a post of Chahal's knock in the 2008/09 Cooch Behar Trophy in Bengaluru against the Himachal Pradesh U-19 team, RCB and India captain Virat Kohli gave a hilarious reply.

RCB pointed out the fact that Chahal had scored 135 and 46 and a total of 281 runs in the tournament. "Fancy playing up the order, Yuzi?" said RCB in their post.

"Definitely exhibition game," Kohli commented on the post.

Chahal has gained particular prominence in social media during the lockdown due to his funny videos on TikTok and him gatecrashing almost every live session of other cricketers with comments.

Kohli in a live chat with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and South African batting great AB de Villiers on Instagram asked the latter to check out Chahal's TikTok.

"Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal's Tik Tok videos," Kohli said.

"You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He's an absolute clown."

