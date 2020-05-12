STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'You've mastered this too': Kane Williamson on Steve Smith's latte art

Smith posted a video of himself on Instagram, trying his hand at the latte art. In the video, he is seen trying to pour a fern design over his coffee.

Published: 12th May 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Tuesday complimented Australian Steve Smith on mastering the latte art.

Smith had posted a video of himself, trying his hand at the latte art. In the video, he can be seen trying to pour a fern design over his coffee.

"Cricketers and their latte art! Here u go mate, this is my attempt! Any feedback? @kane_s_w.Maybe we should stick to hitting balls," Smith wrote as the caption.

To this post, both David Warner and Kane Williamson were left highly impressed.

"Haha bro I'm not surprised that you've mastered this too! A few more coffee net sessions for me," Williamson commented.

While Warner said that he is never trying his hand at this new hobby of Smith's.

On Monday, Williamson had also posted his attempt at latte art.

Kohli was impressed with Williamson's work and ended up commenting: "Looks, good bro. Not as elegant as that backfoot punch of yours though".

Thirty-year-old Smith is currently the number one ranked ICC Test batsman with 911 points and is closely followed by India skipper Virat Kohli with 886 points.

Smith was last seen in action against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series.

After the first ODI, the series between both sides was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith would have been leading the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Williamson would have represented SunRisers Hyderabad if the tournament had started on March 29.

However, the IPL has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kane Williamson Steve Smith
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp