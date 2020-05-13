STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Not World T20, playing 2023 ODI World Cup 'ultimate goal' for David Warner 

The 33-year-old opener said next year's T20 World Cup in India might be a good time to step away from the shortest format to allow selectors include young blood in the team.

Published: 13th May 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

David Warner

David Warner. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australian opener David Warner says he is feeling fitter than ever despite missing two of the last three years of cricket and making it to the 2023 ODI World Cup remains his "ultimate goal".

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected more than 40 lakh people globally, has brought all cricket activities to a halt and derailed Australia's upcoming international schedule.

"In the last three years, I'll have had almost two years off, depending on when we play cricket again," Warner, who lost 12 months due to a ban for ball-tampering in 2018, was quoted as cricket.com.au.

"The longevity in your body helps. The get-ups of training and playing gets harder as you get older but I haven't felt any fitter in my career than I do now.

"As the legs get older time will tell. At the moment I'm feeling as fit as a fiddle and if I can keep running between wickets as well as I have done, who knows. That (2023 ODI) World Cup is the ultimate goal."

The 33-year-old said next year's T20 World Cup in India might be a good time to step away from the shortest format to allow selectors include young blood in the team.

"There's back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups, and I started my career with Twenty20 cricket, and I think it's important we've got younger kids coming through and they get a sniff and a chance of playing at this level as well.

"We're seeing a lot of guys and talent coming through Australian cricket (and) I think it's important we're leaving those opportunities open there.

"At that stage you will probably get two spots open up in the team with me and Finchy (Aaron Finch). He wants to go to that World Cup in three years' time as well, so there's going to be a few spots available after that."

There were reports that a window might be created for Australia's international stars to play in the Big Bash League.

Warner, who hasn't played a BBL game in last seven years, said he will take a call on whether to return to the domestic league depending on how the summer schedule pans out.

"All my decisions are based around how much playing and touring I'm doing in the summer," said Warner, who last played a Big Bash game between the third and fourth Ashes Tests in the 2013-14 summer.

"It would be easy to sit here now and say 'Yes, I'd like to play' but I have to see what is happening at the end of the year. I'll have to have a hard think about it depending on the schedule."

The 33-year-old said he finds it difficult to switch between Tests and T20s.

"When I last played a game (BBL), my mindset in next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots," he said.

"I know that's how I play but I've reined it in a lot over the last few years and don't want to be putting myself into a situation again where I'm playing a Test match and then a T20 and then Tests again a few days later.

"I just want to have that one rhythm going into it." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
David Warner ICC World Cup 2023 cricket World Cup World Cup 2023 Australia cricket
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp