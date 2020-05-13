Travel roadblock for resumption of cricket

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With UK’s Prime Minster Boris Johnson announcing gradual relaxation of the lockdown, there are talks of resuming the English summer. According to reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will hold talks with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on May 15 on a full-fledged series in a bio-secure environment. The ECB believes the time is right.

Though chances of countries relaxing lockdown protocols looks bright, the same cannot be said of opening international borders. There is a chain of thought in certain boards that when the aviation industry resumes operations, franchise leagues would be the safest competitions to have because it would mean travel within the country.

The Caribbean Premier League scheduled for September stands a good chance in this regard, considering that the number of cases in the region.

“The foremost thing to do is to restrict travel. For bilateral series, a lot of things have to be considered regarding travel routes, logistics and quarantine period. But with T20 leagues, you can afford the risk because the number of foreign players will be minimum. For the calendar to resume there are many obstacles,” ICC sources told this daily.

Though ECB and Cricket Australia have proposed bio-secure venues, there are issues with regards to quarantine. Considering that most teams operate with a squad of 15 players and 10 more in the support staff, there are questions.

This is why the meeting of the ICC’s Board of Directors in June gathers added significance. While electing a new chairman is expected to be postponed, the ICC is giving serious considerations to suspending the World Test Championship for a year.

Broadcasters like Sky Sports, Star Sports and Sony will have a huge task in hand if cricket resumes. Apart from carrying broadcast crew, they have to transport production equipment, which under the circumstances will be a risky affair given the amount of travel involved. Even if countries open the border for sports, relaxations in quarantine procedures are unlikely. Broadcasters will have to transport the production crew and commentators at least two week before a series starts. This will dig a deeper hole in their pockets.

“We are learning about things as we go along. As soon as you open the border, there might be a rise in the number of cases. England want to start with West Indies,” said Hemant Buch, who has been a producer/director for plenty of cricket worldwide.