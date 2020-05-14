STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

After Harbjahan, Yuvraj Singh slams former coach Greg Chappell over MS Dhoni comments

Harbhajan had earlier referred to Chappell's time with Team India as 'worst days of Indian cricket' following the latter's remark on former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Published: 14th May 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj Singh (File | AP)

Yuvraj Singh (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh joined his former teammate Harbjahan Singh in hitting out at former India head coach Greg Chappell. Harbhajan had earlier referred to Chappell's time with Team India as 'worst days of Indian cricket' following the latter's remark on former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It all started with Harbjahan taking note of an article on Dhoni where Chappell is quoted as saying that he used to advise the Ranchi wicket-keeper to play along the ground more instead of trying to hit every ball to the boundary.

Harbhajan's post read: "He asked Dhoni to play along the ground coz coach was hitting everyone out the park.. He was playing different games. #worstdaysofindiancricketundergreg."

Yuvraj replied to Harbhajan's Tweet and seemingly took a dig at Chappell. His post read: "Msd and Yuvi no sixes in the last 10 play down the ground."

Chappell was coach of the Indian team for two controversy-riddled years between 2005 and 2007 in which he clashed with several senior members of the team, especially then-captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly.

His time, however, was also known for the rise of several younger players in the squad including Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

"I vividly remember that I was left awestruck when I saw him (Dhoni) batting for the first time. He was definitely the most exciting cricketer in India at that time. He used to hit the ball from the most unusual positions. He is the most powerful batsman I have ever seen," said Chappell during a chat session on the Facebook handle of the Playwrite Foundation.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh terms Greg Chappell era as 'worst days of Indian cricket'

"I remember his knock of 183 against Sri Lanka and how he tore them apart. It was power hitting at its very best. The next match was in Pune. I asked MS, 'why don't you play along the ground more instead of trying to hit every ball to the boundary'. We were chasing 260 odd and were in a good position and Dhoni was playing a contrasting innings to the one he had played just a couple of days before.

"We still needed 20 runs to win and Dhoni asked me, through 12th man RP Singh if he could hit sixes. I told him not until the target was in single digit. When we needed six runs to win, he finished the game with a six," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh Harbjahan Singh MS Dhoni Greg Chappell
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp