STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Let my family down: Shane Warne opens up on past controversies

The second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, recently, opened up regarding the dark aspect of his game and conceded he let his family down because of his actions.

Published: 14th May 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Australia spin legend Shane Warne

Australia spin legend Shane Warne (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne's career was similar to two sides of a coin -- one where he shone the brightest on the cricket field and the other where it was filled with controversies. The second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, recently, opened up regarding the dark aspect of his game and conceded he let his family down because of his actions.

From testing positive for a banned substance to war of words with former captains Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting to several alleged affairs, Warne made headlines for all the wrong reasons during the course of his illustrious career.

"I'm not proud of all of my decisions. I made some horrible mistakes and choices with things. But I was always true to myself and that's what I'm proud of today," Warne said during the show 'A Week with Warnie' on Fox Cricket.

"Some of the things were really hard to take. I let my family down, I embarrassed my children ... but that's something I have to live with.

"But for all of those bad choices I've also been very proud of all the good things I've done. I've done a lot of good things but sometimes people like to harp on about the bad things because it's a better headline," he added.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan picks Rohit Sharma as best batting partner, MS Dhoni as favourite captain

Warne stated he was a bit arrogant during his early days in the sport and his philosophy of living in the moment got him into trouble most of the time.

"I think some of my actions in the mid 90s and towards the end of the late 90s -- I acted in a sort of arrogant, pretty ordinary fashion all the time," Warne said.

"I live in the moment so sometimes you don't think about the consequences and that was probably most of my trouble. I didn't think what the consequences were or what effect it would have on other people.

"It was a selfish thing. I did what I wanted to do, and that got me into a bit of trouble."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shane Warne
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp