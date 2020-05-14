STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother Earth finding way to heal during COVID-19 pandemic, says Rohit Sharma

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and Rohit is spending his time at home with family since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24.

Indias limited-overs deputy skipper Rohit Sharma

Indias limited-overs deputy skipper Rohit Sharma

By IANS

MUMBAI: Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Thursday said the silver lining during these tough times -- brought by the outbreak of novel coronavirus -- has been the nature finding a way to heal itself.

"This virus has come like a storm in all of our lives and disrupted what we call normal. If we wanted to look at things in a positive way, Mother Earth is finding her way to heal. Times like these make you grasp for the silver linings and that's what we must cling to," Rohit said in a post on his official Twitter handle.

The entire world has come to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed close to 3 lakh lives globally.

In India, over 78,000 people have been so far infected with the virus while more than 2500 have lost their lives.

In normal circumstances, Rohit would have been currently the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, because of the pandemic, the cash-rich league stands indefinitely postponed.

