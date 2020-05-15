STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cricket awaits govt nod for resuming nets

There are talks that the government of Karnataka will lift certain restrictions regarding sports facilities, gymnasiums and training facilities after May 18.

Published: 15th May 2020

Practice in full swing at the nets in the District Coaching Centre at Maharaja’s College Stadium. (File Photo)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like the rest of the country, BCCI is waiting for announcements on relaxation of lockdown restrictions after May 18. At the moment, all practice and training facilities are closed. Cricketers are without net practice and doing whatever they can at home to keep fit. There is speculation that some of the facilities will open after the current phase of lockdown.

“We are in touch with the state associations,” said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal. “As and when restrictions are lifted, cricketers can resume skill-specific training in places run by the associations in their states. This will depend on what the state governments decide. For example, we don’t expect the situation in Mumbai to become conducive for net practice very soon.”

Resumption of sporting activities in India is going to be a step-by-step process. Paramount at every step will be the importance of safety. Sports ministry is in talks with national sports federations to chalk out a standard operating procedure. Although not part of those discussions yet, BCCI is also working on a set of guidelines that state associations would be asked follow when they allow players to have net practice.

“The difficulty with formulating guidelines now is that we don’t know what the state governments will do regarding travel and restrictions. That can only be done once we come to know about the dos and don’ts. Once these are announced, we will issue guidelines for state associations that will need to be followed during the period of practice,” added Dhumal.

There are talks that the government of Karnataka will lift certain restrictions regarding sports facilities, gymnasiums and training facilities after May 18. “There is no confirmation on that yet,” said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, treasurer of Karnataka State Cricket Association. “But we will open our facilities for net practice and training when restrictions are lifted. Normally, we would have started our league competition by now.”

‘Aarogya Setu needed’
Will it be mandatory for cricketers to have green status on the Aarogya Setu app to resume training and net practice? Yes, according to BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal. “As citizens, all are supposed to download the application. That’s the government’s decision. We don’t have to tell cricketers to do that. They will be having it anyway,” he said.

