Playing without crowd will be similar to county cricket, feels England pacer James Anderson

All professional cricket activities remain suspended in England and Wales until July 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 16th May 2020 12:43 PM

England pacer James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: England fast-bowler James Anderson believes playing in front of empty stands, once the sport resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic, would be similar to playing county cricket.

"It is quite easy to play in front of a big crowd because of the intensity, you have to be on top of your game. If there are no people then you have to try and find your own energy and intensity from somewhere. To be honest, it will be pretty similar to county cricket," Anderson told his teammate Stuart Broad during an Instagram Live session on England Cricket's official handle on Friday.

"It is exciting we are actually talking about the possibility of playing cricket this summer. There are concerns but there is no way we will play without those concerns being talked about. I think as long as everything is in place with safety concerns then I will be pretty comfortable playing," he added.

England's team Director Ashley Giles has also laid down the plans for individual training that the players are set to undergo starting next week as cricket in the country looks to get back on it's feet.

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday said by utilising venues across the country for individual sessions, it will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff as set out by the government's elite sport return to training guidance.

