STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No clean bowled as satisfying as Prasad dismissing Sohail: Virat Kohli to Sunil Chhetri

Kohli spoke about this dismissal during a candid chat with India football captain Sunil Chhetri on popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday.

Published: 17th May 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli referred to former pacer Venkatesh Prasad castling former Pakistan batsman Aamir Sohail in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final in Bengaluru as one of the most iconic moments in country's rich cricket history.

Kohli spoke about this dismissal during a candid chat with India football captain Sunil Chhetri on popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday.

The incident took place during the last eight stage of the showpiece event at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and Sohail hit Prasad for a boundary through the covers and then had a verbal exchange, while pointing towards the boundary rope.

The next delivery, Prasad bowled full steam and uprooted Sohail's stumps and also gave him a send-off. Kohli and Chhetri recalled that moment during their Instagram live video session, hosted by the latter.

"Where were you exactly when Aamir Sohail hit Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary... trash talked... and then saw his stumps sent for a cartwheel right the next ball?" Chhetri asked.

"I was at home. I celebrated in the same manner as I do today. For me, there is no clean bowled as satisfying as that in the history of the sport. It is one of the most iconic moments," Kohli said.

"That day, not many people in India would forget, regardless if you were a cricket fan or not," Chhetri quipped.

"Those memories are golden memories," Kohli added.

ALSO READ | Till the time I play sport, I'll train like a maniac: Virat Kohli tells Sunil Chhetri in Instagram live

During the fun hour-long chat, Kohli also expressed his admiration for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and how the Juventus forward possesses a 'beast mentality'.

Taking cue from that, Chhetri asked Kohli about his teammates who aren't so good at the 'Beautiful Game' and the India captain pointed finger towards spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India usually play football during pre-match practice sessions and Kohli gave an insight into Kuldeep's football skills.

"He is such a big football fan especially Neymar's. He can talk about it a lot because he is very knowledgeable and he can play well online. But if you hand him the ball, he can't do it," Kohli said, leaving Chhetri in splits.

Kuldeep took note of Kohli's revelations but didn't agree with his skipper. He wrote in the comments section: "Jhuth Bhaiya (lies brother)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virat Kohli Sunil Chhetri
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp