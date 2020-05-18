STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Boundary count rule in 2019 World Cup final didn't come as a surprise, says New Zealand's James Neesham

The blockbuster finale ended in a tie after 100 overs and the Super Over also saw both the teams score 15 runs off six deliveries.

Published: 18th May 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand’s James Neesham. (Photo | AP)

New Zealand’s James Neesham. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand cricketer James Neesham stated he was well aware of the boundary count rule that led to England winning the 2019 ICC World Cup at the expense of the Kiwis at the Lord's.

The blockbuster finale ended in a tie after 100 overs and the Super Over also saw both the teams score 15 runs off six deliveries. England were crowned champions as they had scored more boundaries than New Zealand in the match. Kane Williamson's troops had to settle for the runners-up trophy.

"I was padding up in the change room for the Super Over. I hadn't been mentioned at any point before that. Although having said that initially, I had actually won a match on boundary count in a Super Over before in my career so it wasn't much of a surprise for me," Neesham told ESPNcricinfo.

Batting first in the Super Over, England batsmen scored 15/0 off six Trent Boult deliveries. In the chase, Neesham smashed 13 runs off the first five deliveries from Jofra Archer, handing the task of scoring 2 runs off the final delivery to Martin Guptill.

Guptill hit the ball towards deep mid-wicket and was run-out while trying to get back into the crease at the striker's end.

"When we got out to bat, obviously getting 16 in a Super Over to win is almost unreachable. So, the pressure was pretty well off because I guess no one is going to blame you for not getting 16," Neesham said.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli picks Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' as one knock he wishes he had played

"It was all about making contact as long as possible but yeah 1 run, 20 centimeters short? Will think about those 20 centimeters for the next 50 years," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Zealand James Neesham World Cup ICC World Cup
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp