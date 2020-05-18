Cricket units await state okay for restarting nets

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was good news in the home ministry’s announcement on Sunday for state cricket associations. Stadia and sports complexes can reopen, but without allowing spectators. Although no cricket is scheduled at the moment in most places, this means the associations can open their practice facilities if the respective state governments give the green light.

When this newspaper got in touch with associations, most of them said that they will wait for announcements from the state administration. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will have to wait longer, because the state government has extended the lockdown till May 31. In other places, activities like net practice and physical conditioning (without using gymnasiums and swimming pools, as directed by the home ministry) will start as soon as the clearance is issued.

“We are under lockdown till May 19. If the state government okays the use of practice facilities after that, our working committee will decide on a date when we can start. We also have to decide what kind of social-distancing norms to follow, how many players at a time, and other aspects,” said Karnataka State Cricket Association treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya.

The situation is similar in Hyderabad, Andhra and Kerala. Not that they would have had their hands full at this time, considering that this is the off-season. But they would have kept facilities like indoor-training centres open. Some would have started pre-season conditioning.

Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary John Manoj said that they will take a call on reopening practice centres after receiving directives from the state governments. “We also have to see if BCCI gives any instructions. Myself, (association president) Mohammed Azharuddin and other officials will meet tomorrow and decide after receiving clarity,” he explained. It’s the same with Andhra Cricket Association. “We are having online programmes for our senior team. When we can have outdoor activities, involving how many and all that will depend on what the state government decides,” said secretary Durga Prasad.

Kerala Cricket Association will hold an online general body meeting to chalk the course of action. “We conducted a mock meeting today and saw that it works. Next week, there will be a formal meeting to take a decision on opening facilities,” said secretary Sreejith Nair.

No IPL right now

Even though the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that sports complexes can open without spectators, the IPL beginning immediately is ruled out. With domestic and international travel restrictions still in place, the BCCI is watching developments. Opening stadiums will help state associations get the outfield and pitch back in shape. The BCCI will work with the health ministry on a suitable time to host the IPL. Chances of the tournament starting till July are ruled out.