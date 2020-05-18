STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket units await state okay for restarting nets

When this newspaper got in touch with associations, most of them said that they will wait for announcements from the state administration.

Published: 18th May 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

cricket net net practice

Sports complexes can reopen, but without allowing spectators. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was good news in the home ministry’s announcement on Sunday for state cricket associations. Stadia and sports complexes can reopen, but without allowing spectators. Although no cricket is scheduled at the moment in most places, this means the associations can open their practice facilities if the respective state governments give the green light.

When this newspaper got in touch with associations, most of them said that they will wait for announcements from the state administration. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will have to wait longer, because the state government has extended the lockdown till May 31. In other places, activities like net practice and physical conditioning (without using gymnasiums and swimming pools, as directed by the home ministry) will start as soon as the clearance is issued.

“We are under lockdown till May 19. If the state government okays the use of practice facilities after that, our working committee will decide on a date when we can start. We also have to decide what kind of social-distancing norms to follow, how many players at a time, and other aspects,” said Karnataka State Cricket Association treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya.

The situation is similar in Hyderabad, Andhra and Kerala. Not that they would have had their hands full at this time, considering that this is the off-season. But they would have kept facilities like indoor-training centres open. Some would have started pre-season conditioning.

Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary John Manoj said that they will take a call on reopening practice centres after receiving directives from the state governments. “We also have to see if BCCI gives any instructions. Myself, (association president) Mohammed Azharuddin and other officials will meet tomorrow and decide after receiving clarity,” he explained. It’s the same with Andhra Cricket Association. “We are having online programmes for our senior team. When we can have outdoor activities, involving how many and all that will depend on what the state government decides,” said secretary Durga Prasad.

Kerala Cricket Association will hold an online general body meeting to chalk the course of action. “We conducted a mock meeting today and saw that it works. Next week, there will be a formal meeting to take a decision on opening facilities,” said secretary Sreejith Nair.

No IPL right now
Even though the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that sports complexes can open without spectators, the IPL beginning immediately is ruled out. With domestic and international travel restrictions still in place, the BCCI is watching developments. Opening stadiums will help state associations get the outfield and pitch back in shape. The BCCI will work with the health ministry on a suitable time to host the IPL. Chances of the tournament starting till July are ruled out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National lockdown Lockdown relaxations Coronavirus COVID-19 Cricket TNCA Tamil Nadu Cricket Association
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp