STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Now is the time for Mashrafe Mortaza to retire: Bangladesh bowling coach Ottis Gibson

Gibson said Domingo will have to give the youngsters more opportunities in order to build a team for the next World Cup.

Published: 18th May 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh bowling coach Ottis Gibson doesn't see a role for Mashrafe Mortaza in the 2023 ODI World Cup and said now is the time for the former skipper to bid adieu to international cricket.

The 36-year-old Mortaza, who claimed just one wicket in eight matches in last year's World Cup, has in the recent past often faced questions on his retirement, but the experienced seamer still hasn't divulged his plans.

He had given up the ODI captaincy during Bangladesh's last home series against Zimbabwe in February this year.

Gibson said Mortaza need to find a new role to contribute to Bangladesh cricket and doesn't see him in head coach Russell Domingo's plans for the 2023 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India.

"I think if Russell is now trying to build a team for the future, then I don't know what part Mashrafe will have to play in that. Perhaps now is his time, with all that's going on in the world, to move on," Gibson told Bengali daily 'Prothom Alo'.

Cricket activities around the world stand suspended currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed over 31 lakh lives globally.

"He can find other ways to pass on his vast knowledge and experience to the young guys. I don't think he has to be on the field to be able to pass on what he has learned over his career. He needs to find other ways to pass on that message."

Gibson said Domingo will have to give the youngsters more opportunities in order to build a team for the next World Cup.

"With the next World Cup in 2023, any international coach will now start to build a team. I am quite sure that's what Russell will be thinking," said the 51-year-old, who had assumed responsibility as the team's bowling coach in January.

ALSO READ | Playing cricket in empty stadium like marriage without bride: Shoaib Akhtar

"So he would want to see players like young Hasan Mahmud, (Mohammad) Saifuddin, Shafiul (Islam) and Ebadot (Hossain).

We haven't seen Ebadot in white-ball cricket yet. There's Taskin (Ahmed) and Khaled (Ahmed) gets fit again. We have Hasan and (Mehedi Hasan) Rana. So there's a lot of young cricketers in the country."

Gibson, however, said that fast bowlers need more opportunities in the domestic set up if Bangladesh were to taste success away from home.

"The bowlers genuinely have a lot of skill but they lack in experience. They only get one spell in domestic cricket. Even if they pick two fast bowlers, the captain generally tends to go to the spinners if there's a crisis. The fast bowlers never really get to bowl in pressure situations," he said.

"It is a very different story when we go abroad. We are relying on the fast bowlers to do the job away from home but they lack in experience in closing out games, even back home in domestic cricket. We must look at the way we play domestic cricket."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ottis Gibson Mashrafe Mortaza Bangladesh
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp