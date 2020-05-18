STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli and I are different type of players: Babar Azam

There have been a lot of comparisons between Azam and Kohli, but the 25-year old on Monday said it is not right to compare the two.
 

Published: 18th May 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Babar Azam

Babar Azam (Photo| AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's top batsman Babar Azam on Monday played down comparisons with Indian run-machine Virat Kohli, saying it is not wise to do so as both are "different" kind of players.

"I think it's better if you are not comparing. I have said that he is a different kind of a player, and I am a different player," Azam said during a press conference.

"I am only striving to bat well and help my team to victory every time I take to the field."

With consistent performances across three formats, the 25-year-old Azam has been steadily rising up the ranks in recent years, while the Indian captain Kohli has already established himself as one of the greats of the game.

Asked about the possibility of playing cricket behind closed doors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azam said they are already used to it having played most of their homes series in near-empty stands in the grounds of UAE for more than 10 years.

"We know better than other teams how it feels to play without crowd having played most of our cricket in Dubai in last 10 years.

"It's not a great feeling for fans and it's not great for us also."

No Test nation toured Pakistan for more than 10 years since the 2008 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sports events and there is a cloud of uncertainty over the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia.

"Regarding the T20 World Cup, I am sure the ICC will take everything into consideration before taking a decision, and the PCB said it will go ahead with series in England later this summer only when they are 110 percent sure," Azam said.

Last week, the star batsman took over the reins of Pakistan's white-ball cricket after being appointed as the ODI skipper.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli picks Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' as one knock he wishes he had played

Azam, who was one of the world's leading batsmen across formats last year and already the T20 skipper, replaced wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed as the ODI captain for the 2020-21 season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Babar Azam Virat Kohli COVID-19 Pakistan
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp