'The sweet king's here': Chennai Super Kings shares video of MS Dhoni

By IANS

CHENNAI: Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a video of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on their social media handle on Tuesday, much to the delight of former India skipper's followers.

In normal circumstances, Dhoni would have been leading the side in 13th edition of the cash-rich league but due to coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed by BCCI.

In the video, 'Thala' Dhoni is seen coming out of a door followed by 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina amid loud cheers from the fans present outside.

Dhoni first acknowledges a salute from the security guard present at the gate and then hilariously points grapes towards his supporters. He then waves at the crowd before boarding the bus.

CSK's tweet read: "The sweet king's here, simply rock on! #Thala #MSDhoni."

Earlier, CSK had also shared a video of Dhoni's daughter Ziva trying to ride a motorcycle. In the video, Ziva is seen sitting on a bike and revving it profusely, much to the delight of mom Sakshi.

The video went viral as Dhoni fans couldn't stop themselves from saying 'like father, like daughter'.

Dhoni and Ziva have also been spotted going a bike ride together inside their farmhouse in Ranchi as the former India captain continues to spend quality time with his family amid the nationwide lockdown.