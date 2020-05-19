STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'The sweet king's here': Chennai Super Kings shares video of MS Dhoni

In normal circumstances, Dhoni would have been leading the side in 13th edition of the cash-rich league but due to coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed by BCCI.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a video of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on their social media handle on Tuesday, much to the delight of former India skipper's followers.

In normal circumstances, Dhoni would have been leading the side in 13th edition of the cash-rich league but due to coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed by BCCI.

In the video, 'Thala' Dhoni is seen coming out of a door followed by 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina amid loud cheers from the fans present outside.

Dhoni first acknowledges a salute from the security guard present at the gate and then hilariously points grapes towards his supporters. He then waves at the crowd before boarding the bus.

CSK's tweet read: "The sweet king's here, simply rock on! #Thala #MSDhoni."

Earlier, CSK had also shared a video of Dhoni's daughter Ziva trying to ride a motorcycle. In the video, Ziva is seen sitting on a bike and revving it profusely, much to the delight of mom Sakshi.

The video went viral as Dhoni fans couldn't stop themselves from saying 'like father, like daughter'.

Dhoni and Ziva have also been spotted going a bike ride together inside their farmhouse in Ranchi as the former India captain continues to spend quality time with his family amid the nationwide lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp