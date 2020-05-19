TNCA pushes back TNPL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has postponed Tamil Nadu Premier League. It was scheduled to be held from June 10 to July 12. TNCA hopes to conduct the tournament in July-August. The major reason for deferral is travel restrictions. The event was to happen in Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Salem and Coimbatore.“Whenever we get access to other parts of the state, we will consider conducting it. We might have it between the end of July and August. We have to wait and watch,” said a source.