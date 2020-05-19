STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli says father refused to bribe cricket official for his selection

The world's top-ranked one-day batsman did not identify who had demanded the bribe but said he was rejected by the team, a rebuff that left him "broken".

Published: 19th May 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli has told how his late father refused to pay a bribe to get him into a Delhi state junior team when he was a teenager.

The world's top-ranked one-day batsman did not identify who had demanded the bribe but said he was rejected by the team, a rebuff that left him "broken".

"In my home state... sometimes things happen that are not fair," the Times of India newspaper and other media quoted Kohli as saying during an online forum with India's football captain Sunil Chhetri.

"On one occasion, a certain person did not play by the rules for selection criteria," the skipper added.

"He told my father while I had the merit, a little extra (bribe) was needed to confirm my selection."

But Kohli said his father had insisted the selection had to be on merit alone.

"My father simply said, 'If you want to select Virat then let it be purely on merit. I will give you nothing extra.'"

Kohli said he was in tears after being told he had not made the team. "I cried a lot. I was broken," he declared.

"That incident taught me a lot. I realised that this is how the world is run," he was quoted as saying.

"If you want to progress, do something that no one else is doing. If I had to become successful, I needed to be extraordinary.

"And I had to achieve this purely through my own effort and hard work.

"My father showed me the right way through his actions and not merely words. Those little things had a great impact on me," Kohli was quoted as saying.

Kohli's father, a lawyer, died when he was 18 and playing in a Ranji Trophy state match for Delhi. He returned to bat the day after his father's death.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli reveals career-shaping advice from father, ICC shares quote

"I accepted his death as I was focused on moving forward with my career," Kohli said. 

"His death made me realise I had to make something of my life. Now I think about how nice it would be if I could have given my father the peaceful retired life he deserved. At times I get emotional thinking about him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virat Kohli Sunil Chhetri bribe
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp