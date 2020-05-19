WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar dons new avatar, gives son Arjun a haircut

By IANS

MUMBAI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was seen in a new avatar as he gave son Arjun a brand new haircut. Tendulkar uploaded the video of the same on popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday.

With no cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricketers have been engaging with fans on social media to keep them engaged.

In his latest video, Tendulkar helped Arjun get a new haircut and he also thanked daughter Sara for helping them during the process.

Tendulkar's post read: "As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gymming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However the haircut turns out you'll always be handsome @Arjuntendulkar. Special thanks to my salon assistant @Sarstendulkar."

Tendulkar has been spending quality time with his family whilst being at home due to nationwide lockdown imposed by the government as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Earlier, he had shared pictures of an exotic dish prepared by his daughter. Tendulkar posted before and after photos of the dish with his followers and his Instagram post read: "Gone in 60 seconds! Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @Saratendulkar."