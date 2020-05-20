STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Using disinfectants on match balls is under consideration: Cricket Australia

Players will be required to use their own ball at training, minimise the amount of equipment that is shared, and regularly sanitise all equipment that is used.

Published: 20th May 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pink cricket balls have been experimented with in England. (File photo)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia will seek the ICC's permission to use disinfectants on match balls to understand if it can help reduce the health risk to players as the game gears up for a new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket Australia's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager Alex Kountouris said they have drawn up a set of overall guidelines for players to safely return to training though competitive cricket is likely to be played only later this year.

With the ICC's Cricket Committee proposing a ban on players using saliva to shine the ball, Kountouris said testing will soon commence on whether disinfecting the ball during a match will also be an effective way to minimise the health risks.

"Disinfecting the ball is a consideration," Koumtoris was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We'd have to speak to the ICC and get permission, there's a lot of things (to consider). And whether it's effective or not. The ball being leather, it's harder to disinfect because it's got little nooks and crevasses.

"We don't know how infected the ball is going to get and we don't know if it's going to be allowed. But it's absolutely a consideration. Everything is on the table at the moment, everything is being considered."

Kountouris said since other nations, like England, are expected to play before Australia, they can comprehend the results of the measures being taken before implementing them in Australia.

"From an Australian cricket perspective, other countries are probably going to play before us," he said.

"We've got a chance to work with the ICC and other countries to see what they come up with and how it works for them. We'll obviously take whatever steps we need to do to make sure we lower the risk."

As of now, Kountouris is educating Australia's professional cricketers on the new training guidelines, saying it will be "a steep learning curve" to quit habits developed over many years.

Players will be required to use their own ball at training, minimise the amount of equipment that is shared, and regularly sanitise all equipment that is used.

"It's going to be a tough habit to break. Some people are used to licking their fingers before they grab the ball, they're used to shining the ball.

"It's going to be a steep learning curve and hopefully we've got some time to practice that sort of stuff.

"Yep, there's going to be mistakes at some point and we haven't worked out how we're going to deal with those mistakes and what the outcome will be," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cricket Australia ICC disinfectants match balls
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp