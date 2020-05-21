STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, South Africa may play T20Is in August-end if COVID-19 pandemic subsides

The fixtures are currently earmarked for late August but Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive Jacques Faul said that both parties are not averse to having the series at a later date.

Published: 21st May 2020 05:01 PM

Indian skipper Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the sixth ODI vs South Africa at the Super Sport Park in Centurion. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  India and South Africa could play three T20 Internationals at the end of August as part of a prior "agreement", provided the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic improves substantially for governments on both sides to give a go-ahead.

The fixtures are currently earmarked for late August but Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive Jacques Faul, encouraged by the BCCI's "willingness", said both parties are not averse to having the series at a later date.

"India wants to honour its agreement. If it's postponed, maybe a bit later," Faul said a during a virtual press conference on Thursday according to sport24.co.za. We've had a very good discussion with them (BCCI)," the CSA executive said.

A BCCI official on condition of anonymity said that the possibility is "there" provided they get an all clearance from the government of India. "First, we have to get the players for a conditioning camp in a green zone. Obviously, if things are on track, we would play in South Africa," the official told PTI.

BCCI agreeing to this bilateral series will also mean that they will have CSA's support if they want to organise the cash-rich IPL in October-November window instead of T20 World Cup. Considering the fast-evolving situation, CSA has reiterated that the series will be subject to the clearances from the highest authorities of both India and South Africa.

Faul said they have already initiated the process to seek permission from the South African government. "We're seeking via Sascoc an audience with the sports minister to be given approval to, if needed, play behind closed doors. This will relate specifically to the potential of an incoming Indian tour. We're going to be very innovative because it's an important tour for us. As I've stated before, we're very encouraged by India's willingness," said Faul.

Cricket, like any other sport, has been impacted by the pandemic with all its engagements postponed.

