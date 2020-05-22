Tamil Nadu cricketers divided over restart of training

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The guidelines issued by the home ministry on Sunday came as good news for athletes who are looking forward to train with their personal coaches during Lockdown 4.0. But there has been a mixed response from Tamil Nadu cricketers. Not all of them want to train just for the sake of training.

“I do not wish to start training during the lockdown just for the sake of it. There must be some purpose in what you do. There’s no clarity yet on when Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league will resume or when Tamil Nadu Premier League will be held. So I do not want to rush into training when the situation is still not safe. Chennai is still a Red Zone,” said a senior Ranji Trophy player. On its part, TNCA is willing to allow all first-class cricketers to train at MA Chidambaram Stadium’s B ground, if it gets the required permission.

“Technically, we are not opening Chepauk since it is still closed as per the Government Order,” said a senior TNCA official. “MAC B is outside the main stadium, and it can be used for practice as it is ready and in good shape. We have been maintaining it well. All firstclass cricketers who wish to train, provided they have the required permission from the Corporation Commissioner, can practice.” But a majority of the first-class cricketers seem to be in favour of training at their regular grounds rather than Chepauk. “I would rather get permission and train at Gurunanak College,” said another TN cricketer.

“I am used to the wickets and the atmosphere.” All that said, the situation of players currently based in the state’s districts is completely different. The likes of R Sanjay Yadav (Krishnagiri) and Thangarasu Natarajan (Salem) have been putting in their hard yards. “Our place is a small hamlet, so we are going about training regularly in a quiet way,’’ said the latter.