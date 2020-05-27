STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
David Warner chooses Test cricket as his favourite form of the game

Published: 27th May 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Australia cricketer David Warner

Australia cricketer David Warner (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SYDNEY: He might be one of the most destructive white-ball openers around, but when it comes to choosing his favourite form of the game, it is Test cricket for Australia's David Warner.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced all activities to come to a grinding halt including cricket, Warner has taken popular social media platform TikTok by storm with his videos being a runaway hit among his fans.

On Wednesday, the 33-year old swashbuckling southpaw posted a video where he is seen standing in front of a mirror and swiping past his own versions of imagery wearing Australia's T20 and ODI jerseys.

The white Test flannels come at the end of the video and Warner is seen showing thumbs up to his version on the other side of the mirror and jumping in joy.

"Here it is, my favourite form of cricket. What do you think??" he wrote along with the video.

Warner has played 84 Tests for Australia, scoring 7,244 runs at an average of 48.94. Last year during a pink ball Test at Adelaide against Pakistan, Warner smashed his highest score of 335 not out in a breathtaking display of aggressive batting.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper would have been marshalling his troops in the Indian Premier League at this time of the year, but with all sporting activities coming to a halt, Warner has found a liking to entertain people with his latest hobby.

