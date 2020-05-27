STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If it happens this year, it will be the best IPL ever: Rajasthan Royals speedster Varun Aaron

The 13th edition of the IPL has been postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

Rajasthan Royals speedster Varun Aaron

Rajasthan Royals speedster Varun Aaron (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals speedster Varun Aaron feels if the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the light of the day this year, it will be the best edition of the cash-rich extravaganza.

The 13th edition of the IPL has been postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill. The BCCI is looking at a September 25 to November 1 window for the league to take place.

"I feel us as cricketers we really need the IPL this year. You know we've been sitting around so long with no action; everyone is really hungry and it'll be really good to have some high-intensity IPL action," Aaron said during a Royals Podcast on Facebook with New Zealand spinner and Royals spin consultant Ish Sodhi.

"I think if the IPL happens this year it will be the best IPL ever, largely because everyone will be well-rested without a lot of the heavy international schedule behind them and they're all going to be super hungry to do well.

"I also think the fans will be extremely hungry as well, they'll probably be hungrier than us as they've not really been able to see any sporting activity for the past few months.

"Right now, we obviously don't know if it'll be behind closed doors or no, there are a lot of variables to it at the moment. I just feel the build-up and the hunger from both the fans and the cricketers are going to contribute to creating a massive spectacle," opined the 30-year old who has played nine Tests and the same number of ODIs for India.

Royals have roped in youngsters Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh this time. Asked to comment on them, Aaron said: "I met both Akash and Kartik for a camp that we had in Nagpur with Rajasthan Royals just before the lockdown.

"Those two guys are really passionate about fast bowling, and fast bowling is something that you do need to passionate about otherwise you wouldn't really do it.

"It takes a lot of physical and mental toll on you at all times, it is the most physical part of our sport. From the outside, I could see that they had the enthusiasm and the hunger to learn, hunger to get better and they have the skills to back their attitude. Both the guys can bowl the mean ball and I see them both having a bright future."

