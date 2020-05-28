STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Brisbane over Perth: Western Australia cricket chief lashes out at CA for India series snub

Christina Matthews said the newly built Optus Stadium is better than the Gabba in every way.

Published: 28th May 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's team celebrate their victory at the end of the first Test cricket match against Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's team celebrate their victory at the end of the first Test cricket match against Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) chief Christina Matthews has lashed out at Cricket Australia for choosing Brisbane over Perth as one of the venues for the high-profile Test series against India in the summer.

Matthews said the newly built Optus Stadium is better than the Gabba in every way. Instead, Perth will be hosting the low profile one-off Test against Afghanistan in November.

The India series begins in Brisbane from December 3, followed by games in Adelaide (December 11-15), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7).

"All the metrics associated with cricket over the last two years see us surpass Brisbane in every area, whether that's crowds, broadcast ratings, even better rainfall at that time of year, more corporate seats - just so many indicators - and a brand new stadium," Matthews was quoted as saying by foxsports on Thursday.

Cricket Australia confirmed its international schedule for the 2020-21 season on Thursday.

"When Australian cricket's primary objective is fans first, it is astounding that the 10,000 members who pay money to support cricket year after year in this state are not afforded the number one Test team to tour this year.

"The last time (India tour of 2014), we were told it was because our venue wasn't good enough and if we supported a new stadium, this would never happen again. And here we are again," Matthews said referring to the old WACA stadium.

India played in Perth when they toured last year with Australia winning the second Test by 146 runs to level the series.

The reinstatement of the Gabba comes after support from none other than Australia captain Tim Paine. Australia have not lost there in more than 30 years. Matthews said not getting to host India will hit them hard financially.

"We obviously hope that our members will continue to support us but we have to factor in that could be a AUD 3 or AUD 4 million hit to us on membership alone. They're not necessarily looking at the hardcore cricket fans when they're making those decisions.

"We've been told commercially, Brisbane is more viable for Australian cricket and that over an eight-year touring period from 2015 through to 2023 WA has a better schedule than anyone else.

"I'm not really privy to what's going to happen in the next three years but they were the key reasons," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WACA Western Australia Christina Matthews india vs australia Cricket Australia Perth
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp