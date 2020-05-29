STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC to investigate confidentiality breach in own house

While the T20 World Cup may still be postponed considering the Covid-19 situation worldwide, it seems that ICC is more worried about the issue of information filtering out of its board room.

Published: 29th May 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

ICC

International Cricket Council used for representational (File Picture | Reuters) purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expected to decide the fate of the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) came up with this surprising announcement on Thursday after its Board meeting that it will launch an investigation into matters of confidentiality within its own system.

Deferring announcement on matters listed on the meeting agenda like the World Cup and initiating the process to elect a new chairman till June 10, the world body said instead that it was concerned about the “sanctity and confidentiality of Board matters in line with the highest standards of governance.” It’s rare if not unprecedented for the ICC to launch an investigation into affairs involving its own Board members.

“A number of Board members raised concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of Board matters in line with the highest standards of governance. There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC’s Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The Board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on 10 June,” said a statement.

In other words, this means the ICC is not sure that matters discussed and to be discussed in its Board meetings are staying within closed doors. Recently, speculation on the future of the T20 World Cup reached a peak and several news organisations reported that the event was going to be postponed, even before the ICC Board had made its decision public.

While the T20 World Cup may still be postponed considering the Covid-19 situation worldwide, it seems that ICC is more worried about the issue of information filtering out of its board room. The statement said that ICC chairman Shashank Manohar “led” the discussion on the “issue of confidentiality”.

THE ICC STATEMENT

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board met via teleconference today with all agenda items deferred until 10 June 2020 following a discussion, led by Chairman Shashank Manohar, around the issue of confidentiality.

A number of Board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of Board matters in line with the highest standards of governance.

There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC’s Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The Board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on 10 June 2020.

The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICC International Cricket Council
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp