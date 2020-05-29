STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Tired Waqar Younis quits social media after hacker likes obscene Twitter video from his handle

The Pakistan bowling coach claimed that it was the fourth time that his account got hacked.

Published: 29th May 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Waqar Younis

Pakistan cricket legend Waqar Younis (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan captain and pacer Waqar Younis on Friday said that somebody hacked his Twitter account and liked obscene video clip and announced he will delete his social media accounts.

In a video posted by the veteran bowler, Waqar said he believed that using social media he can connect to people but his account got hacked third or maybe fourth time which forced him to part ways with social media.

Waqar released a video message on his official Twitter account saying, "Today I have to say with great regret that when I woke up this morning, someone hacked my Twitter account and liked grossly inferior videos from my account. So it is a matter of great shame, it is a matter of great regret and discomfort. For me and my family too."

"I used to think that social media or Twitter is a way of interacting with people. But unfortunately, this man ruined everything. By the way, the hacker has not done this for the first time. I have had an account hack three or four times. I do not think this man is going to stop, so I have decided that I will not come on social media after today. I love my family more. You will not see me on social media after today. I am sorry if this hurts anyone," he added.

The present bowling coach of Pakistan is confined to his home due to the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

Pakistan are scheduled to tour England in bio-secure environment soon but neither the PCB has announced squad nor the fixtures have been confirmed yet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Waqar Younis Twitter Hacking hacker social media
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp