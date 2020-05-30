STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, Kent mutually withdraw contract due to COVID-19 pandemic

By ANI

CANTERBURY: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will now not be returning to the Kent Spitfires for the 2020 Vitality Blast due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The number one ranked ICC T20I all-rounder has made nine appearances for Kent in 2019's Blast competition, scoring 147 runs and taking eight wickets.

Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "There was a lot of excitement around Nabi returning as a Kent Spitfire in 2020, but unfortunately the uncertainty around the cricket schedule during this current crisis means that this isn't possible this year."

"He was very popular amongst the squad, staff and supporters here last season and it was great to bring his experience to the Club first time around. Hopefully, there will be an opportunity for Nabi to join us again in the near future," he added.

Nabi endeared himself to the club's members and supporters right from his first appearance in a Kent shirt, smashing four sixes on debut on the way to a quickfire 34 on debut as well as taking an impressive boundary catch at The Spitfire Ground, St. Lawrence against Somerset.

All the cricketing activities have been either suspended or cancelled since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

