STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ECB in talks with ICC to allow coronavirus substitutes in upcoming Tests

As per the report, the change would apply to Test cricket, but not ODI and T20Is.

Published: 30th May 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

ICC (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

LONDON: Once international cricket resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the game could now see the use of coronavirus substitutes.

Currently, a like-for-like replacement can be made in a cricket match only when a player suffers from a concussion. For all other injuries and illnesses, a substitute fielder may be permitted, but that player cannot bat or bowl.

However, according to a report in BBC Sport, the England and Wales Cricket Board is in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about allowing coronavirus player substitutions in its upcoming planned Test series against the West Indies and Pakistan.

As per the report, the change would apply to Test cricket, but not ODI and T20Is.

"There are still some considerations from an ICC perspective about a COVID-19 replacement. That still needs to be agreed," ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said.

ALSO READ | Cricket West Indies agrees to tour England for Test series

"I would hope that would be in place well before the Test series starts in July," he added.

The ICC Cricket Committee has already recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball.

All cricket activities in UK are currently suspended until at least 1 July as a result of which England's three-Test series against West Indies, originally scheduled for June, has been postponed.

However, Cricket West Indies on Friday gave its approval for the team to travel to England for the Test series to be played behind "closed-doors" and players and staff to be kept in "bio-secure environment".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 ICC coronavirus substitutes
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp