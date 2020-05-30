STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Fazal R Khaleel replaces Raghuram Bhat as Karnataka's chief selector

The Karnataka State Cricket Association took this decision during their managing committee meeting on Friday.

Published: 30th May 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Fazal R Khaleel

Fazal R Khaleel

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka batsman Fazal R Khaleel was appointed as the new chairman of selectors for the men’s state team, replacing Raghuram Bhat for the top post. The Karnataka State Cricket Association took this decision during their managing committee meeting on Friday.

Khaleel is not new to the senior team as he was a part of the last selection committee too. “The good part is all these players, be it Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul - I have seen them from U-15 days, so I find it easier to talk to them and explain things and they also may also find it easy to approach me,” Khaleel told this daily. He has also been appointed as the chairman of selectors for the U-23 side. Anand P Katti, a member of the senior team's selection committee, is the chief selector for the U-19 side.

“It is good to have selectors in different age groups so that the feedback comes in and that can be discussed in the selection meeting. We will know who are the youngsters that are doing well and the bench strength can be known,” added Khaleel.

Yere Goud ( head coach) and Sreenath Aravind (assistant and bowling coach) will continue with their respective role for next season as well. However, there is no clarity about the domestic season and also when players can start their practice due to Covid-19 pandemic. KSCA is awaiting for the next set of guidelines before they decide upon any cricket activities.

“We are working on the calendar. But, as of now, we are waiting for the guidelines from the government, regarding lockdown 5.0. Based on that only, we are going to take a final call ,” said treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya.

Selection Committee

Men: Chairman: Fazal R Khaleel. Members: B Siddaramu, Anand P Katti, Ramesh Hejmadi. Head coach: Yere Goud, Assistant and bowling coach: Sreenath Arvind

Women: Chairperson: D Jayashree. Members: Mukta Alegeri, Leena Prasad, PJ Hemalatha. Coach: Mamatha Maben.

Secretary and Convenor: Santosh Menon (for both teams)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fazal R Khaleel selectors Raghuram Bhat
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp