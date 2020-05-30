Fazal R Khaleel replaces Raghuram Bhat as Karnataka's chief selector

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka batsman Fazal R Khaleel was appointed as the new chairman of selectors for the men’s state team, replacing Raghuram Bhat for the top post. The Karnataka State Cricket Association took this decision during their managing committee meeting on Friday.

Khaleel is not new to the senior team as he was a part of the last selection committee too. “The good part is all these players, be it Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul - I have seen them from U-15 days, so I find it easier to talk to them and explain things and they also may also find it easy to approach me,” Khaleel told this daily. He has also been appointed as the chairman of selectors for the U-23 side. Anand P Katti, a member of the senior team's selection committee, is the chief selector for the U-19 side.

“It is good to have selectors in different age groups so that the feedback comes in and that can be discussed in the selection meeting. We will know who are the youngsters that are doing well and the bench strength can be known,” added Khaleel.

Yere Goud ( head coach) and Sreenath Aravind (assistant and bowling coach) will continue with their respective role for next season as well. However, there is no clarity about the domestic season and also when players can start their practice due to Covid-19 pandemic. KSCA is awaiting for the next set of guidelines before they decide upon any cricket activities.

“We are working on the calendar. But, as of now, we are waiting for the guidelines from the government, regarding lockdown 5.0. Based on that only, we are going to take a final call ,” said treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya.

Selection Committee

Men: Chairman: Fazal R Khaleel. Members: B Siddaramu, Anand P Katti, Ramesh Hejmadi. Head coach: Yere Goud, Assistant and bowling coach: Sreenath Arvind

Women: Chairperson: D Jayashree. Members: Mukta Alegeri, Leena Prasad, PJ Hemalatha. Coach: Mamatha Maben.

Secretary and Convenor: Santosh Menon (for both teams)