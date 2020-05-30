STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day: Former England skipper Nasser Hussain phrased 'you cannot do that Ben Stokes'

On this day last year, 50-over World Cup kicked off in England as the hosts took on South Africa in the first match of the tournament.

Published: 30th May 2020 03:42 PM

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on May 30 last year when Ben Stokes took one of the most memorable catches in the history of cricket and former England skipper Nasser Hussain came up with a now-famous tagline 'you cannot do that Ben Stokes'.

On this day last year, 50-over World Cup kicked off in England as the hosts took on South Africa in the first match of the tournament.

In the match, while defending 311, England was on the top as South Africa was down and out at 167/5 in the 32nd over.

However, the biggest moment of the match came in the 35th over which was being bowled by Adil Rashid.

South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo smashed the ball to deep midwicket, but Stokes somehow managed to launch himself horizontally towards the boundary rope to take one of the most memorable catches in the history of cricket.

What made the catch more memorable was the timing of Stokes and as a result, he managed to outstretch and reverse cup himself to take one blinder of a catch.

It was then that Hussain came up with the phrase 'you cannot do that Ben Stokes'. This line was used by Hussain two times while on commentary.

Since then, this phrase said by Hussain was picked up by everyone and it is a common reference now whenever Stokes goes on play a match-winning knock or does something remarkable on the cricket field.

Even the crowd at the Oval was astonished to see the catch.

England went on to win the match by 104 runs as the side bundled out South Africa for 207.

The hosts went on to lift the World Cup after edging out New Zealand in the finals on the basis of the boundary-countback rule.

