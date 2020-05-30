STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stand-off brewing over T20 World Cup?

In a related development, CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said that having the T20 Word Cup in Australia this year would involve many risks.

ICC T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup (Photo | ICC T20 World Cup Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's not confirmed, but going by media reports from Australia, there appears to be a dispute of sorts brewing over the T20 World Cup. On Friday, reports emerged that Australia would not like to host the T20 World Cup this year. So far, so good. Problem is, they want to host the event in 2021, when it is due in India.

Earlier, there were talks that instead of this year, Australia would host the T20 World Cup in 2022, with India going ahead with plans for the 2021 edition. If Australia wants to stage it in 2021 and asks India to play host in 2022, it might complicate things. India has already been awarded the 50-over World Cup in 2023. It’s supposed to be held around February-March. If the T20 World Cup is held in the country around October-November, it would mean two World Cups in six months, which would mean logistical and organisational headaches.

The BCCI has already started planning for the 2021 T20 World Cup. Officials have decided to approach the central government for tax exemption, which is an ICC pre-condition for hosting a World Cup. If asked to forego the 2021 edition and settle for 2022, the BCCI is unlikely to welcome the idea. An official had said a few days back that the BCCI is keen on hosting the event in 2021 and has started preparations.
If Cricket Australia (CA) sticks to the 2021 plan, this might become an issue between it and BCCI. ICC too may have to play a mediator’s role. However, considering the relationship between the boards, an amicable solution cannot be ruled out. Given the issues of hosting two World Cup in six months, it won’t be a surprise if CA changes its stand and embraces the 2022 option.

In a related development, CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said that having the T20 Word Cup in Australia this year would involve many risks.“We have been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November, but you would have to say there’s a very high risk about the prospect of that happening. The likelihood of significant crowds is very slim. Ordinarily that would deliver well over AUD 50 million to CA.”

T20 World Cup
Coronavirus
