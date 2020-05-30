STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Test series win against Australia very big thing for any cricketer: Ishant Sharma

Published: 30th May 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Ishant Sharma. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Recalling moments from the 2018-19 series win against Australia, India pacer Ishant Sharma on Saturday said "it is a very big thing for any cricketer".

India toured Australia for a four-match series under the leadership of Virat Kohli and managed to triumph the series 2-1 for the first time in the Down Under.

"First time winning a Test series in Australia is obviously a very big thing for any cricketer. It was big for me as I have toured Australia four times and I know how tough it is. The team had the motivation to create history in Australia," Ishant told opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on the series 'Open Nets with Mayank' hosted by bcci.tv.

When asked if he will try to mimic Steve Smith in the upcoming Test tour in Australia later this year, as he did in the Bengaluru Test in 2017, Ishant replied: "At this point in time, I want to enjoy my cricket by taking wickets and contributing to the side. I will focus on this only, unless and until you guys don't provoke me to do something mischievous."

The much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia will take place in December, with the second Test between the two being a day-night Test which will take place in Adelaide, starting from December 11. The first Test will commence on December 3 while the third and fourth Tests will begin on December 26 and January 3 respectively.

The ace pacer who is spending his time at home with family, also introduced his two new pet dogs to the fans.

"After a long time, I'm spending more than two months at home. It is good to know that my parents and wife are nicer to me," he said.

When Mayank asked Ishant that he seems to have taken batting very very seriously, the pacer replied with a smile, "Because of you guys. You guys poke me so much so I have to score some runs."

Recalling Ishant's maiden Test fifty against West Indies in 2019 at Kingston, Mayank said, "Everybody in the dressing room was extremely extremely happy".

The 31-year-old speedster scored 57 runs in the second Test of the series against the Caribbean nation. His innings was studded with seven fours.

Ishant told Mayank, in that innings, for the first time his batting gloves became wet and he replaced it with KL Rahul's gloves.

The pacer has played 97 Tests for India and scalped 297 wickets so far with 11 five-wicket hauls.

