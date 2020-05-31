STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hardik Pandya and fiance Natasa Stankovic expecting first child: 'We are excited to welcome a new life'

Hardik made this announcement on popular social media platform Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic share a happy news. (Photo | Insta)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday announced that he and his fiance, Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, are expecting their first child.

Hardik's Instagram post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

ALSO READ | What a pleasant surprise: Virat Kohli reacts on Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic engagement

The news of the India all-rounder Hardik's engagement to Natasa came as a huge surprise not just to his fans, but also to many members of the Indian team.

