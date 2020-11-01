STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aleem Dar breaks Rudi Koertzen's record of most ODIs as on-field umpire

The record for officiating in the most international matches -- 387 -- is also in the name of Dar.

Published: 01st November 2020

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar (R) | AFP

By PTI

RAWALPINDI: Aleem Dar on Sunday broke the record for most ODIs as an on-field umpire when he stood for his 210th match in the series' second match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe here.

The 52-year-old from Pakistan surpassed South African Rudi Koertzen's record of officiating in most ODIs.

Dar also holds the record of umpiring in most Test matches.

He achieved the feat when he officiated in his 132nd match last year -- Australia vs New Zealand in Perth in December -- to go past Jamaican Steve Bucknor's mark.

The record for officiating in the most international matches -- 387 -- is also in the name of Dar.

He has also umpired in 45 T20 internationals, one behind his countryman Ahsan Raza.

"It is a matter of great honour for me to be on top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires. When I had started. I had never imagined I would get this far. I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while," Dar said in an ICC statement.

"I am grateful to the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board for backing me and providing me with all the opportunities. I am also thankful to all my colleague match officials for their help and support."

Dar, who played first-class cricket in Pakistan for over a decade as an all-rounder before taking up umpiring, made his international debut as an umpire in February 2000, in an ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Gujranwala, his hometown.

He has been a part of the ICC's elite panel of umpires for 16 years.

